Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say he was the driver of a Ford Fiesta which veered off the carriageway and struck a lamppost at the Junction 31 slip road at Samlesbury at around 3.10am on Sunday.

He has not been named at this stage but police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The Fiesta was found around an hour after the crash and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 3.10am on Sunday, September 4 at the Junction 31 slip road at Samlesbury, when a Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and collided with a lamppost

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not thought any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The southbound side of the carriageway was closed for around 10 hours whilst crash investigators attended and the road was made safe again.

Lancashire Police are now asking for help as they try and piece together exactly what happened to cause the crash.

The force would like to hear from anybody who saw the collision, saw the Fiesta in the area before it happened, as well as those who were driving along that section of the M6 at around the same time and may have dashcam.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

“We know they want answers as to what happened and an investigation is now underway to establish all the facts.

“We know the motorway will have been quiet at the time of the morning but somebody may have seen something that could help us.

"Perhaps you are an HGV driver who was in the area or maybe you saw the Fiesta in the moments before it crashed.

"There may also be people with dashcam who have captured something significant but haven’t checked it yet to realise.

" If you were in the area and have a camera in your car, please let us know so we can view it.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 287 of September 4.