Porsche driver made U-turn on M6 before crash killed which killed three-year-old Faye Dawson, inquest hears
A Porsche Boxster and Vauxhall Meriva collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 at around 5.50pm on November 19, 2022.
Three-year-old Faye Dawson, who was travelling in the Meriva, and the driver of the Porsche, 79-year-old Terence Unsworth, died in the crash.
Faye’s mother Beth also was in the Mervia with her daughter and suffered serious injuries.
The crash occurred as Beth was driving her daughter home to Merseyside after seeing the Blackpool Illuminations.
At an inquest into Terence’s death this week, the court was heard that Terence indicated right after joining the M6 near Leyland.
He then performed a U-turn and proceeded to drive the wrong way down the southbound carriageway.
A post mortem found that Terence – who had been fitted with a pacemaker around ten years earlier – had suffered an acute myocardial thrombus and his coronary arteries were “severely narrowed”.
The court was told the potential side-effects of confusion and disorientation could not explain his actions.
Paying tribute to Faye following her death, her heartbroken family said: “Our beautiful Faye Grace, words will never express the heartache we are all going through since you were tragically taken from us.
“We can’t see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives.
“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did.
“RIP baby girl, we are all missing you and will carry on forever. All our love.”