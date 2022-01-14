Police shut Common Edge Road after woman struck by Tesla outside Shovels pub
A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a Tesla outside the Shovels pub in Common Edge Road this morning (Friday, January 14).
The response to the incident is ongoing and the road remains blocked both ways from Squires Gate Lane to School Road.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.25am today (January 14) to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Tesla car.
"The incident happened on Common Edge Road, Blackpool which is currently closed at the junction with Squires Gate.
"A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury."
"Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact 101 quoting log number 0247 of today’s date."
A cordon remains in place outside The Shovels pub and crash scene investigators are working at the scene.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.
More to follow...