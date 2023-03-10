Police respond to taxi and van crash in Preston New Road
A crash involving a taxi and a van caused delays in Blackpool today (Friday, March 10).
By Matthew Calderbank
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:47pm
Police were called to the scene near The Clarence pub in Preston New Road at 11.30am.
The road was partially blocked and traffic briefly held while officers attended and the vehicles were recovered.
Lancashire Police described the collision as ‘damage only’ and confirmed that no one was injured or arrested.
Pictures from the scene in Preston New Road show a white taxi with damage to its front.
The road is now clear and normal traffic conditions have resumed.