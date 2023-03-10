Police were called to the scene near The Clarence pub in Preston New Road at 11.30am.

The road was partially blocked and traffic briefly held while officers attended and the vehicles were recovered.

Lancashire Police described the collision as ‘damage only’ and confirmed that no one was injured or arrested.

Pictures from the scene in Preston New Road show a white taxi with damage to its front.