Police exercise taking place on M55 between Blackpool and Preston
Police are carrying out training exercises on the M55 between Blackpool and Preston today (Tuesday, October 4).
Training is currently taking place on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Preston, Garstang A6) and 3 (Kirkham, Fleetwood A585).
National Highways say the first lane has been closed and temporary speed limits might be in place along the stretch of motorway.
The training is causing slight delays for those heading towards the Fylde coast, but traffic is still moving.
The exercise is expected to continue until early this afternoon.
It’s not clear what type of training is taking place. Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.
Further closures
The M55 will also close for four nights this week as work continues on a new junction between Preston and Kirkham.
The motorway will close in both directions overnight from Monday, October 3 until Thursday, October 6.
The westbound and eastbound carriageway will close from 8pm and reopen at 6am each night.