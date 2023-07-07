Speaking to the Gazette, a police spokesperson said: “It’s a collision at 11.15am today at Aldi on Poulton Road but we are still at the scene so can’t share more details for your readers at this time.”

What do we know so far?

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Aldi car park at around 11.15am after a crash involving a number of cars.

Police at the scene at Aldi car park in Poulton Road, Fleetwood this afternoon (Friday, July 7). (Photo submitted)

Shoppers who witnessed the incident reported that a driver suffered a suspected seizure at the wheel which caused him to lose control and collide with other vehicles in the car park.

One motorist involved in the incident said he was in his car with his four children when another car crashed into him. He said one of his children suffered a broken arm but the others escaped from the crash unscathed.

Aldi and the car park remain open, but police remain at the scene to investigate exactly how the crash happened.

Lancashire Police have not provided details on the driver’s condition at this stage, and it’s known whether anyone else was injured in the collisions.

North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details on casualties.