Police are searching for a Nissan Micra after Bispham hit and run

A motorcyclist has been injured after a hit and run in Bispham this morning.

The collision happened around 8.15am at the junction of Knowle Avenue and Pierston Avenue.

A Nissan Micra collided with a motorcyclist but failed to stop. Police are now searching for the vehicle and driver.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering pelvic and leg injuries.

A rapid response unit accompanied the ambulance to the scene.

The road was closed for an hour whilst police investigated the incident.

A police spokesman said: "There has been a collision between a Nissan Micra and a motorbike. The motorcyclist has come off his bike and the Micra made off from the scene.

"Ambulance Service attended and motorcyclist has sustained potential leg/pelvis injuries.

"Enquiries are on-going to trace the Micra and the driver."

Anyone with info can call 101 and quote log number LC-20181127-0203

