Police and tractors tackle huge fallen tree blocking busy road in Blackpool

The giant elm crashed to the ground in Whitegate Drive at around 7pm, forcing police to close the road for more than two hours.

A tractor was brought to the scene to help remove the tree, which had blocked the road between Knowsley Avenue and Beechfield Avenue.

Pictures sent to the Gazette show the top part of the giant elm tree had split, causing the bulk of its thick canopy to tumble onto the road and pavement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, no-one has been injured in the collapse, though a bus stop is located just yards away.

The stricken elm, which is rooted in the grounds of an apartment block, panicked residents who feared for their cars parked just feet away. Part of the tree did fall into the private car park but no vehicles have been damaged.

The collapse left branches and foliage strewn across the road, forcing Blackpool s service 4 bus to divert southbound via Condor Grove and Park Road.

The tree has since been chopped and cleared and Whitegate Drive has fully reopened.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.