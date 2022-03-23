Plane forced to make emergency landing in grounds of Rossall School due to fuel shortage

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the grounds of Rossall School due to a shortage of fuel.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 6:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:09 pm

Police said they were called to reports a plane had made an emergency landing in the grounds of Rossall School on Wednesday evening (March 23).

The pilot was forced to land as they did not have enough fuel to finish their journey, officers confirmed.

“You can’t park there,” a spokesman for Lancashire said.

“We are happy to report no injuries!”

Residents quickly took to social media to share their relief that the pilot was unharmed.

One person wrote: “Glad to hear all was ok. When you gotta land you gotta land.”

Another said: “Well if he saved his life it does not matter. Safety first.”

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the grounds of Rossall School. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

