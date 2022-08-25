News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into lamppost near primary school in Bilsborrow

A person was hospitalised after a car smashed into a lamppost near a primary school in Bilsborrow.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:21 pm

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A6 Garstang Road in Bilsborrow at around 7.50am on Thursday (August 25).

Two ambulances and police attended the scene where it was discovered a car had smashed into a lamppost near Bilsborrow John Cross CofE Primary School.

The road was partially blocked following the crash, resulting in heavy traffic in the area as emergency crews responded.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Pickering's Farm: Residents 'sick with worry' that plans for 1,100 homes will l...

“Please avoid the area and we will update you once the road has reopened,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers later confirmed the incident resulted in “minor injuries” and the road was reopened at approximately 9.50am.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman added one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A car smashed into a lamppost near a primary school in Bilsborrow (Credit: Google)

No further details were released about the patient or the nature of their injuries.

Emergency servicesLancashire Police