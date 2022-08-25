Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A6 Garstang Road in Bilsborrow at around 7.50am on Thursday (August 25).

Two ambulances and police attended the scene where it was discovered a car had smashed into a lamppost near Bilsborrow John Cross CofE Primary School.

The road was partially blocked following the crash, resulting in heavy traffic in the area as emergency crews responded.

“Please avoid the area and we will update you once the road has reopened,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers later confirmed the incident resulted in “minor injuries” and the road was reopened at approximately 9.50am.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman added one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A car smashed into a lamppost near a primary school in Bilsborrow (Credit: Google)