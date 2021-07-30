Person hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash closes Ashfield Road for three hours in Bispham

Emergency services were called to a "four-vehicle" collision in Ashfield Road at around 12.55pm yesterday (July 29), police said.

A "man and a woman suffered chest injuries" in the crash.

"One person has gone to hospital, but I’m not sure who was conveyed out of the patients assessed," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a "four-vehicle" collision in Ashfield Road.

No arrests have been reported.

Ashfield Road was closed between Fairfax Avenue and Stainforth Avenue until 4.15pm while the scene was made safe.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Ashfield Road was closed between Fairfax Avenue and Stainforth Avenue for three hours. (Credit: Lisa Jane Keenan)