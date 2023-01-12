Person cut out of vehicle and taken to hospital following crash in St Annes
A person was hospitalised after being cut out of vehicle by firefighters following a collision in St Annes.
By Sean Gleaves
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 6:47pm
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision in Heyhouses Lane at around 4.40pm on Thursday (January 12).
Two fire engines from St Annes and South Shore attended, as well as ambulance crews and approximately four police cars.
Firefighters extricated one casualty using cutting equipment and a spinal board.
They were then handed over to the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital.