Person cut out of vehicle and taken to hospital following crash in St Annes

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision in Heyhouses Lane at around 4.40pm on Thursday (January 12).

Two fire engines from St Annes and South Shore attended, as well as ambulance crews and approximately four police cars.

Firefighters extricated one casualty using cutting equipment and a spinal board.

A person was hospitalised following a collision in St Annes

They were then handed over to the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital.

