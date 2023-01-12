News you can trust since 1873
Person cut out of vehicle and taken to hospital following crash in St Annes

A person was hospitalised after being cut out of vehicle by firefighters following a collision in St Annes.

By Sean Gleaves
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 6:47pm

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision in Heyhouses Lane at around 4.40pm on Thursday (January 12).

Two fire engines from St Annes and South Shore attended, as well as ambulance crews and approximately four police cars.

Firefighters extricated one casualty using cutting equipment and a spinal board.

They were then handed over to the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 15 minutes.

