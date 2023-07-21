News you can trust since 1873
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car near Salwick

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Salwick.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Rosemary Lane at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 21.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions at Blackleach Lane as emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid Rosemary Lane after a crash closed the road in both directions (Credit: Google)Motorists were urged to avoid Rosemary Lane after a crash closed the road in both directions (Credit: Google)
Traffic was coping well following the closure.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

