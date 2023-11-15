A woman in her 20s suffered “serious head injuries” after she was struck by a van in Preesall.

A pedestrian was hit by a Renault Master van on Rosemount Avenue at around 9.30am on Wednesday (November 15).

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police later launched an appeal for information and footage to establish the circumstances of the collision.

A pedestrian suffered "serious head injuries" after being was struck by a van in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall (Credit: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0313 of November 15.