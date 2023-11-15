News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Pedestrian hospitalised with ‘serious head injuries’ after being hit by van in Preesall

A woman in her 20s suffered “serious head injuries” after she was struck by a van in Preesall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian was hit by a Renault Master van on Rosemount Avenue at around 9.30am on Wednesday (November 15).

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later launched an appeal for information and footage to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Most Popular
A pedestrian suffered "serious head injuries" after being was struck by a van in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall (Credit: Google)A pedestrian suffered "serious head injuries" after being was struck by a van in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall (Credit: Google)
A pedestrian suffered "serious head injuries" after being was struck by a van in Rosemount Avenue, Preesall (Credit: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0313 of November 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:RenaultLancashire PoliceCCTV