One person released from vehicle by firefighters after van and car crash in Blackpool
One person was left trapped inside their vehicle after a van and a car collided near Gynn Square.
Two fire engines from St Annes and Bispham attended the collision in Queens Promenade at around 6.40am on Friday, February 25.
One casualty was released from their vehicle by firefighters before being handed into the care of paramedics.
The service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) was diverted via Talbot Road, Dickson Road, and Pleasant Street while emergency services made the scene safe.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.
The road has since been cleared and all diversions have ended.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
