One person injured after two-vehicle crash in Blackpool
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision in South Shore yesterday (June 14).
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:54 pm
Two fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool attended the scene in Station Road shortly before 7.45pm.
One person was assessed by firefighters for minor injuries before paramedics arrived.
North West Ambulance have confirmed no one was taken to hopsital.
Crews assisted in making the scene safe and were in attendance for around 25 minutes.
Read More
Read MoreBlackpool wildlife centre rescues 'vandalised' pigeon with feathers and claws pa...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.