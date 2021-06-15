One person injured after two-vehicle crash in Blackpool

Two fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool attended the scene in Station Road shortly before 7.45pm.

One person was assessed by firefighters for minor injuries before paramedics arrived.

North West Ambulance have confirmed no one was taken to hopsital.

Crews assisted in making the scene safe and were in attendance for around 25 minutes.