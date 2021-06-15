One person injured after two-vehicle crash in Blackpool

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision in South Shore yesterday (June 14).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:54 pm

Two fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool attended the scene in Station Road shortly before 7.45pm.

One person was assessed by firefighters for minor injuries before paramedics arrived.

North West Ambulance have confirmed no one was taken to hopsital.

Two fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool attended a road traffic collision in Station Road. (Credit: Google)

Crews assisted in making the scene safe and were in attendance for around 25 minutes.

