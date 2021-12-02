One person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Poulton

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the two-vehicle collision in Mains Lane, near the Applegreen Skippool petrol station, at around 7.40pm on Wednesday (December 1).

One casualty received treatment from fire crews before being placed in the care of ambulance personnel.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to hospital following the crash but added they "didn't have any details about injuries".

Firefighters used a trauma pack before working to make the scene safe.

They were in attendance for one and a half hours.

