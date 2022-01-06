Number of trams cancelled between Starr Gate and Fleetwood due to staff shortage

A total of four tram services were cancelled by Blackpool Transport this evening (Thursday, January 6).

This was due to a shortage due to driver sicknesses, resulting in a shortage of staff.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancelled services were:

- 5.15pm: Starr Gate to Fleetwood

- 6.20pm: Fleetwood to Starr Gate

- 7.45pm: Starr Gate to Fleetwood

A number of trams were cancelled between Starr Gate and Fleetwood due to a shortage of drivers

- 8.45pm: Fleetwood to Starr Gate