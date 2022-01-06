Number of trams cancelled between Starr Gate and Fleetwood due to staff shortage
A number of trams were cancelled between Starr Gate and Fleetwood due to a shortage of drivers.
A total of four tram services were cancelled by Blackpool Transport this evening (Thursday, January 6).
This was due to a shortage due to driver sicknesses, resulting in a shortage of staff.
"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.
The cancelled services were:
- 5.15pm: Starr Gate to Fleetwood
- 6.20pm: Fleetwood to Starr Gate
- 7.45pm: Starr Gate to Fleetwood
- 8.45pm: Fleetwood to Starr Gate
