Northern train tickets for journeys across Lancashire and the North go on sale for just £1
Train operator Northern has launched a flash sale with over 1 million tickets for journeys across the North of England available for just £1.
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022*.
Tickets go on-sale at 10am TODAY (Tuesday, 30 August 2022) at www.northernrailway.co.uk
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.
Most Popular
-
1
Bobby Ball: Comedian’s statue unveiled for first time at Lowther Gardens in Lytham
-
2
Alfie Boe at Lytham Proms: These were the glorious scenes at Lytham Hall as Blackpool-born tenor starred
-
3
Blackpool's Stanley Park voted England's most-loved park and declared an English national treasure
-
4
Northern issue update on major disruption to trains between Preston and Blackpool
-
5
Blackpool man dies after losing control of electric scooter in Carnforth
“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.
“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”
The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.
The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 daily services – with 5-10% of ticket capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate.
Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region.
Northern is the UK’s second largest train operator ,with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.