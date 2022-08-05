A Northern train at Blackpool North Station

Working in partnership with Blackpool Transport, the resort’s bus and tram operator, Northern’s customers will be able to travel onwards from Blackpool North or Blackpool South to destinations including Fleetwood, Bispham and Thornton Cleveleys.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “This partnership is a great example of Northern finding ways to make our customer’s journeys easier.

“We’re proud to be working with Blackpool Transport to help connect thousands of our customers with their work, leisure and education destinations.”

‘Through tickets’ from Northern will be valid on Blackpool Transport’s bus and tram network which you can view here: www.blackpooltransport.com