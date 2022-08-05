Northern: This is how you can travel by train and tram in Blackpool with just one ticket

People heading to Blackpool on trains operated by Northern will now be able to buy one ‘through ticket’ that will also cover their bus and tram journeys in the town.

A Northern train at Blackpool North Station
Working in partnership with Blackpool Transport, the resort’s bus and tram operator, Northern’s customers will be able to travel onwards from Blackpool North or Blackpool South to destinations including Fleetwood, Bispham and Thornton Cleveleys.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “This partnership is a great example of Northern finding ways to make our customer’s journeys easier.

“We’re proud to be working with Blackpool Transport to help connect thousands of our customers with their work, leisure and education destinations.”

‘Through tickets’ from Northern will be valid on Blackpool Transport’s bus and tram network which you can view here: www.blackpooltransport.com

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

