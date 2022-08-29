Northern issue update on major disruption to trains between Preston and Blackpool
Trains between Preston and Blackpool were severely delayed or cancelled for much of Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, following a safety inspection.
However, train operator Northern says that services are now back to normal after they were held up by around 45 minutes or dropped altogether.
The line from Preston to Blackpool North was assessed by Network Rail staff, with passengers in both directions being affected on what was a busy day for leisure travel.
The route between the city and Blackpool South station was unaffected.
As a result of the blockage, the 11:23 York to Blackpool North service was left standing at Poulton Le Fylde, while the 12:36 Liverpool Lime Street to Blackpool North was stuck at Layton.
In a statement issued shortly after 4.45pm, Northern said that “services are no longer affected”.
The firm advises customers who have been been delayed by 15 minutes or more that they can claim compensation by retaining their ticket and visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.