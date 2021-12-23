North west bus firm Transdev offering £1 fare on Boxing Day journeys across Lancashire and Greater Manchester

Transdev is offering the super-low £1 fare for any journey on its routes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester!

The travel firm says its low-price fare deal is its way of thanking its customers for their support through an eventful year.

On Boxing Day, any single journey on any Transdev bus across Lancashire and Greater Manchester will cost just one pound, regardless of the distance travelled – so cost-conscious customers can travel from Burnley to Manchester, Bury to Rochdale or Blackburn to Accrington for only £1.

A Transdev ‘Little Hotline’ bus at Leyland Market. North-West bus operator Transdev is offering a flat £1 fare on on any journey on its buses across Lancashire and Greater Manchester this Boxing Day.

The news comes as Transdev confirms its plans to run more Boxing Day buses to more places across the North than ever before, with special timetables in place across the festive season.

“I’m very proud of our amazing team whose commitment and hard work saw us win the ‘Build Back Better’ prize at this year’s UK Bus Awards. Our customers are always at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to welcoming everyone onto our buses over the festive season and beyond into 2022. We wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas, and a healthy and Happy New Year.”