Two of Lancashire’s most dangerous roads are to get new speed cameras.

Average speed enforcement kit will be installed on the A583 Blackpool Road in Kirkham, through to Peel Hill, and on the A682 Colne Road in Burnley and Brierfield.

The latter scheme has been developed after residents made it clear that improving safety on the A682 safer should be a top priority for Lancashire County Council.

The two projects will cost a total of £2.1m, with the A583 scheme being funded by the Department for Transport's Safer Roads Fund, which aims to make England's 50 most dangerous A-roads safer. It follows a successful bid for funding to provide further road safety improvements along this stretch of the route.

The camera kit will be installed next year

The A682 project -which will address road safety risks by targeting excessive speeds and antisocial driving behaviour along the route - is being paid for form the Levelling Up East Lancashire programme.

It is hoped the work to install the cameras for both schemes will begin in April next year and be completed by the end of December.

Members of the county council's cabinet will be asked this week to agree to advertise the contract for the work to take place. The contract will cover the design and build of both schemes as well as ongoing maintenance.

Cllr Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said:

"Both of these roads have a history of serious collisions where excessive speed has been a factor and we understand how concerned local communities are about their safety record.

"Residents in Burnley in particular have strongly voiced strong calls for safety improvements on the A682 Colne Road through our community engagement.

"The scheme we are developing shows that we are listening to our residents, and the new cameras will help to save lives and make these two A roads safer for everyone."