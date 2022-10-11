Work on the long-awaited Cottam Parkway stop, in suburban Preston, will get going next year if the scheme is given the green light. It is hoped that the station will not only ease congestion in the city that is primarily intended to serve, but also Blackpool – by giving another transport option to those who commute into the resort from north of Preston.

Passengers using the new boarding point would arrive in Blackpool within 20 minutes.

The planned Cottam Parkway station could be used by Preston residents who currently commute into Blackpool by car (image: Lancashire County Council)

The business case for the £24m South Fylde line station estimates that around 500,000 journeys a year – to and from all destinations – would start or end there.

It is expected that the station would take around 18 months to build – meaning that it could be open before the end of 2024.

The plans have been lodged with Lancashire County Council just weeks after the authority - which is itself spearheading the development - decided that it would hand over the facility to Network Rail once it is complete.

Cabinet members approved that move last month after being persuaded that it was not worth County Hall retaining control of the station, because it would be unable to generate any income from the 250-space car park on the site - as that would be free for travellers.

Cottam Parkway will be built on the South Fylde line between Preston and Blackpool

Cottam Parkway would have a catchment area of around 12,000 households across Cottam, Ingol and Lea – and will likely include workers who currently travel to Blackpool by car for their jobs.

Transport bosses hope that - if it is ultimately approved - the facility will prompt a switch to sustainable travel, with the station set to be served by a new bus stop, as well as improved cycling infrastructure and pedestrian footpaths on the approach. The park and ride car park will also be fitted with electric charging points.

County Cllr Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County council, said that the planning application was “a big step forward in delivering this new railway station, which will open up new opportunities for people and be a gateway to other parts of the region”.

He added: "We've made some important changes to the design since we announced the plans. We've added native scrubs, trees and native species-rich grassland on a field near the station to provide an overall boost to biodiversity from this scheme and help wildlife, which will also give a 10 percent biodiversity net gain for the project.

"We're already in talks with the Department for Transport and rail operators to get as many services as possible serving the station,” County Cllr Edwards explained.