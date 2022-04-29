The cameras will be in action for the first time on parts of Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street from 10.30am on Sunday (May 1).

The pole-mounted cameras will enforce restrictions 7 days a week, between 10.30am and 6pm, on the following roads:

- Market Street from West Street to Church Street

Bus lane enforcement cameras will be in action on parts of Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street from Sunday, May 1

- Church Street from Market Street to Corporation Street

- Corporation Street from Church Street to West Street

Blackpool Council said the cameras will deter drivers who flout restrictions by driving in areas designated for buses, taxis, emergency services and other authorised vehicles.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, said: “We’re pleased that we can now push forward and implement these improvements, which will ease town centre congestion and make it safer and easier for people travelling by public transport."

Enforcement – how it works and how you can appeal a fine

Drivers caught entering, stopping or driving in bus lanes during hours of operation will be issued with a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) for £60.

This will be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. If the charge is not paid after 28 days it will increase to £90.