Motorways Lancashire: closures at the M61 Clayton Brook Interchange and Junction 34 (Lancaster) of M6 causing delays

Two separate closures on motorways in Lancashire this morning (Thursday, December 7) are expected to cause long delays.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Dec 2023, 07:34 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
At 9:05pm last night (Wednesday, December 6), National Highways warned of delays on the M61 due to a lane closure at the Clayton Brook Interchange which is due to last more than 24 hours.

In their tweet, National Highways wrote: “Lane 2 (of 2) leading into a Lane 3 (of 3) is closed on the #M61 in #Lancashire southbound between the #M6 & the M61 J9 for emergency repairs.

"The closure is expected to remain on until 23:00 on 07/12 to allow the concrete to cure due to low temperature & wet weather conditions.”

Left: a lorry overturned on the M6 at Juncton 34. Right: Traffic on the M61 leading up to junction 9. Both areasLeft: a lorry overturned on the M6 at Juncton 34. Right: Traffic on the M61 leading up to junction 9. Both areas
Left: a lorry overturned on the M6 at Juncton 34. Right: Traffic on the M61 leading up to junction 9. Both areas

At 7:28am, National Highways further added that the M6 J34 northbound exit is closed to recover a lorry which left the carriageway..

Reporting on a seperate incident on the M6 northbound in Lancaster, Lancashire Police tweeted at 3:41am: “There is currently a closure Lane 1 of the exit slip road at Junction 34. Our colleagues at National Highways are currently managing this closure they will provide further updates when they can.”

At 7:00am, a police spokesperson confirmed the closure was due to an overturned vehicle which was still awaiting recovery and so the lane was still closed. They added that no one was injured during the incident.

We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day on our blog.

