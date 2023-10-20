Motorists facing 20-minute delays on M6 northbound between Clayton Brook and Garstang
20-minute delays were reported on the M6 northbound between Clayton Brook and Garstang.
Congestion was reported on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 33 (Hampson Green) on Friday evening (October 20).
Traffic was also building on the M61 northbound from junction 9 (Clayton Brook) up until where the motorway meets the M6.
The average speed reported in the area was 10mph.
No collisions have been reported.