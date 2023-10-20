News you can trust since 1873
Motorists facing 20-minute delays on M6 northbound between Clayton Brook and Garstang

20-minute delays were reported on the M6 northbound between Clayton Brook and Garstang.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 19:18 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 19:18 BST
Congestion was reported on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 33 (Hampson Green) on Friday evening (October 20).

Traffic was also building on the M61 northbound from junction 9 (Clayton Brook) up until where the motorway meets the M6.

The average speed reported in the area was 10mph.

No collisions have been reported.

