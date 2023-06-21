News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Motorists advised to allow extra time after crash on M55 results in heavy traffic near Blackpool

A crash on the M55 resulted in heavy traffic near Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 4 (Marton) at around 12.25am on Wednesday (June 21).

The crash resulted in heavy traffic on the eastbound carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists were subsequently advised to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling in the area.

The crash occurred on the M55 eastbound near junction 4 (Credit: Google)The crash occurred on the M55 eastbound near junction 4 (Credit: Google)
The crash occurred on the M55 eastbound near junction 4 (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M55, Junction 4 next to the VW garage.

Traffic is backing up due to the collision. Please look at planning your route and allow more time for your journey.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:MotoristsBlackpoolM55Emergency servicesTrafficLancashire Police