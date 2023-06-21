Motorists advised to allow extra time after crash on M55 results in heavy traffic near Blackpool
A crash on the M55 resulted in heavy traffic near Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 4 (Marton) at around 12.25am on Wednesday (June 21).
The crash resulted in heavy traffic on the eastbound carriageway.
Motorists were subsequently advised to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling in the area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M55, Junction 4 next to the VW garage.
“Traffic is backing up due to the collision. Please look at planning your route and allow more time for your journey.
“Thank you for your patience.”