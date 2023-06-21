Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 4 (Marton) at around 12.25am on Wednesday (June 21).

The crash resulted in heavy traffic on the eastbound carriageway.

Motorists were subsequently advised to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling in the area.

The crash occurred on the M55 eastbound near junction 4 (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M55, Junction 4 next to the VW garage.

“Traffic is backing up due to the collision. Please look at planning your route and allow more time for your journey.