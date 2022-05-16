Pictures taken by a passenger travelling in another vehicle show the orange Vauxhall crossing the ‘no entry’ road markings on Kelso Avenue.

The incident – which occurred at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 11) – left residents perplexed as to what might have happened.

“Probably turned right out of Luton Road,” one person said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorist was spotted driving the wrong way along Kelso Avenue in Cleveleys.

“I’ve seen a few do it although they usually realise before carrying on past Anchorsholme Lane.”

Another wrote: “They could have turned at the lights and got on the correct carriageway.

“Obviously totally oblivious to what their situation is.”

One resident said the incident emphasised “why everyone should still check both ways when crossing these carriageways.”

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm on May 11.

“I have, on occasion, luckily avoided being hit by someone driving the wrong way at multiple points on these roads,” they added.

What is careless driving?

Driving without due care and attention means driving in a way that falls below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

Driving without reasonable consideration for other persons means they are inconvenienced by your driving.

What counts as careless driving?

There is no standard list of behaviours or poor manoeuvres, according to the AA.

However, any minor breach of the Highway Code could be considered to be an offence.

This can include:

- Tailgating

- Not giving way at a junction

- Overtaking and forcing your way into a queue of traffic

- Using the wrong lane at a roundabout

- Ignoring a lane closed sign and forcing your way into an orderly queue

How to report dangerous driving to the police

Call 999 if you think the driver could cause themselves or others a serious injury, for example if they are a drink driver.

Make sure you are not driving and are in a safe place when you call.

You can make a report online or over the phone after the event.

You can also submit dashcam footage if you have it.