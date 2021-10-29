Motorcyclist in his 20s suffers "severe injuries" in Bispham Prom van crash

The accident happened at around 11.30am close to Sandhurst Avenue tram stop in Queen's Prom, Bispham, close to the junction with Montpelier Avenue.

The rider, a man in his 20s, has suffered "severe injuries", say the ambulance service, and was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

An air ambulance was mobilised and landed near the scene, but it is not clear whether the casualty has been airlifted to hospital or taken by road.

Pictures from the scene show the stricken motorbike in the road next to a van with damage to its nearside.

The pictures also show serious damage to the concrete fencing between the road and tramway, with two panels smashed and debris scattered on the tracks.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We’ve responded to an road traffic collision involving a van and a motorbike.

Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car, van and motorcyclist in Queen's Promenade, close to the junction with Montpelier Avenue, in Bispham today (Friday, October 29). Pic credit: Danny Cronin

"An air ambulance was also involved in the response, but I’m not sure whether the patient was airlifted. I think they were taken by road."

Queen's Promenade remains closed both ways this afternoon and Blackpool Transport is diverting its no. 1 service down Shaw Road, Norcliff Road and Red Bank Road in both directions until further notice.

A police spokesman added: "We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and motorcyclist in Queens Promenade, Blackpool, close to the junction with Montpelier Avenue.

Blackpool Transport has diverted its no. 1 service down Shaw Road, Norcliff Road and Red Bank Road in both directions until further notice. Pic credit: Danny Cronin

"The road is currently blocked and emergency services are at the scene.

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and will update you in due course."

More to follow...