Moped rider taken to hospital with ‘head injury’ after crash in Blackpool
A moped rider was hospitalised following a crash in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:52 pm
Park Road was closed between Church Street and Hornby Road following a crash at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday, April 13.
Slow traffic was building in the area following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.
"We attended an RTC involving a moped,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
“The rider was taken to hospital with a head injury.”
Police said they were unable to release any more information as it was a “minor injury” collision.
