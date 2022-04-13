Moped rider taken to hospital with ‘head injury’ after crash in Blackpool

Park Road was closed between Church Street and Hornby Road following a crash at approximately 12.50pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Slow traffic was building in the area following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

"We attended an RTC involving a moped,” a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

“The rider was taken to hospital with a head injury.”

Police said they were unable to release any more information as it was a “minor injury” collision.