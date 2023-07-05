News you can trust since 1873
Moped rider hospitalised with leg injuries after crashing into central reservation on Amounderness Way in Cleveleys

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST

Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Amounderness Way at the junction with Anchorsholme Lane at around 9.15pm on Tuesday (July 5).

Officers attended and found a moped had collided with the central reservation.

The moped rider, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

A moped rider was taken to hospital with leg injuries following a crash on Amounderness Way (Photo by: Ethan Geddes)A moped rider was taken to hospital with leg injuries following a crash on Amounderness Way (Photo by: Ethan Geddes)
The road was closed in both directions following the collision while emergency services attended.

Related topics:CleveleysPolice