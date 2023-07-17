The lorry was parked up in Rawtenstall with the driver soundly asleep in his cab when the Mercedes smashed into the back of it, becoming trapped underneath the tail mounted forklift.

Incredibly, the Mercedes driver suffered relatively minor injuries despite allegedly hitting the lorry at around 60mph in a 40mph zone, said Lancashire Police.

After escaping from the mangled and crushed wreck, the driver passed all impairment tests and was found not to have been under the influence of drink or drugs.