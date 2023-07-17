News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Mercedes driver walks away from Lancashire horror crash with just minor injuries

A Mercedes driver miraculously walked away from a horror crash with just minor injuries at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

The lorry was parked up in Rawtenstall with the driver soundly asleep in his cab when the Mercedes smashed into the back of it, becoming trapped underneath the tail mounted forklift.

Incredibly, the Mercedes driver suffered relatively minor injuries despite allegedly hitting the lorry at around 60mph in a 40mph zone, said Lancashire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After escaping from the mangled and crushed wreck, the driver passed all impairment tests and was found not to have been under the influence of drink or drugs.

Most Popular

Lancashire Police said he was reported to court for driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Related topics:MercedesLancashireLancashire Police