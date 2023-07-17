Mercedes driver walks away from Lancashire horror crash with just minor injuries
The lorry was parked up in Rawtenstall with the driver soundly asleep in his cab when the Mercedes smashed into the back of it, becoming trapped underneath the tail mounted forklift.
Incredibly, the Mercedes driver suffered relatively minor injuries despite allegedly hitting the lorry at around 60mph in a 40mph zone, said Lancashire Police.
After escaping from the mangled and crushed wreck, the driver passed all impairment tests and was found not to have been under the influence of drink or drugs.
Lancashire Police said he was reported to court for driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.