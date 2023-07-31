News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Manchester Airport travel delays as Greater Manchester Police deal with motorway incident on M56 near Terminal 2

There are delays heading to Manchester Airport while police deal with an incident on the motorway this morning (Monday, July 31).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 08:32 BST

Police were called to reports of concern for welfare of a woman on the M56 – near the Junction 5 slip road to Manchester Airport Terminal Two – at around 2:40am.

Officers responding to the incident close to Manchester Airport Terminal 2 urged drivers to find an alternative route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police said there is a scene in place and this part of the motorway is currently closed whilst officers carry out their response.

Anyone travelling to Manchester Airport this morning is advised to plan their journey carefully and find an alternative route, avoiding this section of the motorway.

Related topics:Manchester AirportPolice