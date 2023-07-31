Manchester Airport travel delays as Greater Manchester Police deal with motorway incident on M56 near Terminal 2
There are delays heading to Manchester Airport while police deal with an incident on the motorway this morning (Monday, July 31).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 08:32 BST
Police were called to reports of concern for welfare of a woman on the M56 – near the Junction 5 slip road to Manchester Airport Terminal Two – at around 2:40am.
Officers responding to the incident close to Manchester Airport Terminal 2 urged drivers to find an alternative route.
Greater Manchester Police said there is a scene in place and this part of the motorway is currently closed whilst officers carry out their response.
Anyone travelling to Manchester Airport this morning is advised to plan their journey carefully and find an alternative route, avoiding this section of the motorway.