The driver lost control of his Volvo estate close to the junction with Blackpool Road, near the Lea Gate pub between Ashton and Freckleton, at around 10.20pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and fire crews cut the man free from the wrecked Volvo before paramedics rushed him to hospital.

He suffered injuries to his legs and face but remained conscious and awake as he was rescued and taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The Volvo crashed after coming off Blackpool Road, Ashton onto the Freckleton bypass at around 10.20pm last night (Thursday, April 28). Pic: Neil Pickup

Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: “It was a single vehicle collision where a car crashed into some trees.

"The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered leg injuries. Not life threatening but was taken to hospital.”

A fire service spokesman added: “At 22.19pm, two fire engines from Wesham and Lytham attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Lytham Road, Freckleton.

"Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to released the casualty from their vehicle and they were placed into the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

"Crews were in attendance for an hour.”