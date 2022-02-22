Man airlifted to hospital with serious burns after 'emergency welfare incident' closed Devonshire Road in Bispham
A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns in an 'emergency welfare incident' which closed Devonshire Road in Bispham today (Tuesday, February 22).
Police shut the road from the Red Bank Road roundabout to Munster Avenue whilst paramedics and fire crews rushed to the scene.
Two air ambulances also attended and the man, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to the Burns Centre at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.21am to Devonshire Road, Blackpool to a report of a concern for welfare.
"A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious burn injuries.
"The road has been closed while emergency services attend the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.
"This was an isolated incident and we not looking for anyone else in connection with it."
You can see footage of the emergency response at the scene in our video player.
After the man was taken to hospital, police tasked fire crews with forcing entry into a blue van parked near the scene.
Lancashire Police said the emergency incident has concluded and Devonshire Road has reopened.
A fire service spokesman added: "Two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool were called to an incident on Devonshire Road in Blackpool.
"One casualty is currently being treated by North West Ambulance Service and fire crews are assisting."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0370 of today’s date.