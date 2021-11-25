Man seriously injured after being struck by tram in Anchorsholme

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a serious head injury in what Blackpool Transport has described as a 'major accident' on the tramway in Queens Promenade, near Anchorsholme Park, at 6.20pm.

He was reportedly given first aid by a member of the public before paramedics arrived and took him to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "We were called at just before 6:20pm last night (Wednesday, November 25) to the report of a collision between a man and a tram on Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains there at this time.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 1136 of November 24."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on his condition.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a serious head injury in what Blackpool Transport has described as a 'major accident' on the tramway in Queens Promenade, near Anchorsholme Park, at 6.20pm. Pic: Google

The tramway was closed until around 10pm whilst police worked at the scene, with northbound services told to terminate at Little Bispham and southbound services at Thornton Gate.

Blackpool Transport has been approached for comment.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.