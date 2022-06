Emergency services were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in North Park Drive at around 10am on Tuesday (June 21).

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service later confirmed.

The road was closed following the incident, with an air ambulance believed to be responding to the incident also spotted landing in the bowling green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in North Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: Google)