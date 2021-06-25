Man hospitalised with 'serious leg injuries' after car crash on M6 near Bamber Bridge.

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) and 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) at around 3.30pm.

Around 30 minutes later, at approximately 4.05pm, all traffic was temporarily stopped to allow the air ambulance to land.

North West Ambulance Service has confirmed a man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with "serious leg injuries".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 3.40pm today to a report of a collision on the M6.

"An Audi car had overturned close to Junction 30.

"An air ambulance has attended and the carriageway has been closed in both directions."

All lanes have since reopened but motorists have been informed there may be residual delays in the area.

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 30 and 29. (Credit: AA)

Highways England previously warned the lane closures had resulted in 45 delays, with traffic queuing for approximately seven miles back to junction 32 for the M55.

Heavy traffic has been building in the area following the collision. (Credit: Highways England)

The scene on the M6 at junction 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange). (Credit: Highways England)