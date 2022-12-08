‘Major milestone’ for Preston Western Distributor project as Bartle Lane reopens after two-year closure

Bartle Lane was closed in 2020 as a new concrete bridge was constructed over the Preston Western Distributor, connecting Rosemary Lane and Lea Lane to the road.

It was expected to re-open this summer but was completed in December due to delays, causing issues for the residents of Lower Bartle.

County Coun Charlie Edwards, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, said at the time that they were aware of the increased journey times and thanked residents for their patience.

Bartle Lane reopened after a two-year closure, marking a "major milestone" for the Preston Western Distributor project

“We are working hard to reduce the disruption during construction,” he said.

“Construction work is continuing well on the Preston Western Distributor.

“This is a significant project with several areas of work taking place at the same time, which can lead to changes to the programme to ensure that we can continue on schedule overall.”

What is the Preston Western Distributor (PWD) scheme?

Nearing completion, the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road scheme is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

The project involves the construction of a new major road which will link the A583 at Blackpool Road, Lea, to the M55 motorway.

It is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The Preston Western Distributor is a major new road that will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway

As well as the 4.3km long dual carriageway, the project also involves the construction of four new bridges and three underpasses.

What do the PWD City Deal partners say?

County Coun Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “The Preston Western Distributor is a vital element to the City Deal, which promises to be transformative for the area.

“This major road scheme will promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

“Work on the scheme is progressing at pace, which is testament to the brilliant teams we have at our disposal and the strong partnership working at the heart of the City Deal.”

Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, added: “The Preston Western Distributor, a project supported by £58m Growth Deal funding, is not just about better connectivity across Lancashire, it will vastly improve our access to the national motorway network.

“In addition, it will help open up new housing sites, enable more commercial and industrial development, and boost Lancashire’s overall inward investment potential.