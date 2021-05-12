Mains Lane closed after car crashes into lamppost causing oil spillage along the A585
An early morning crash (Wednesday, May 12, 2021) has closed a section of the A585 between Garstang Road in Singleton and A588 Breck Road roundabout near Poulton-Le-Fylde.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 6:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 7:00 am
The section of Mains Lane was closed this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost, spilling oil across the carriageway.
The eastbound carriageway has since reopened, and traffic is currently moving freely.
The westbound carriageway still remains closed.
No injuries have been reported.
More to follow.