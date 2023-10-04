Breaking
M6 traffic updates after crash shuts motorway between Preston and Lancaster
The M6 was closed after a crash between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).
All northbound traffic was temporarily held from junctions 32 (Preston, M55) to 33 (Lancaster Services) after a multi-vehicle crash at around 1.30pm.
Police stopped traffic and held motorists for around 45 minutes while emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.
All lanes have since reopened but traffic is moving slowly due to congestion, with an average speed of around 15mph. Southbound traffic is unaffected.
It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Lancashire Police were approached for further details.