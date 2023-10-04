The M6 was closed after a crash between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All northbound traffic was temporarily held from junctions 32 (Preston, M55) to 33 (Lancaster Services) after a multi-vehicle crash at around 1.30pm.

Police stopped traffic and held motorists for around 45 minutes while emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lanes have since reopened but traffic is moving slowly due to congestion, with an average speed of around 15mph. Southbound traffic is unaffected.

It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash.