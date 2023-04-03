There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge).

Lane 1 (of four) is currently closed and recovery work is ongoing at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways say the closure is causing delays of around 25 minutes.

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)

There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage. Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad