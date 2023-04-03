News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
26 minutes ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
27 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
49 minutes ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
1 hour ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
1 hour ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list

M6 traffic updates after crash on motorway in Preston causes delays

There are delays on the northbound M6 after a crash in Preston this morning (Monday, April 3).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:05 BST

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge).

Lane 1 (of four) is currently closed and recovery work is ongoing at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways say the closure is causing delays of around 25 minutes.

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge)
Most Popular

There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage. Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

Hide Ad
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook
PrestonlongridgeLancashire Police