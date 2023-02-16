Two of three lanes are blocked and long queues are building southbound while police deal with an active incident near Forton Services this morning (Thursday, February 16).

It has been ongoing since 9.55am and has blocked part of the carriageway between southbound junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have not released details on the incident at this stage, but it’s believed they are dealing with a crash.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the M6 which has blocked the motorway between Preston and Lancaster

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 40 minutes and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 1pm.

Updates to follow...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad