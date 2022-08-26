A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man riding a Suzuki motorbike travelling in the opposite direction in Kirkham Road at around 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Freckleton, suffered a “serious injury to his leg” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, also from Freckleton, was not injured.

Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.”