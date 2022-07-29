The southbound carriage of the M6 is shut between J32 for Preston and J31A for Longridge whilst recovery teams work at the scene alongside police and fire crews.

The stricken lorry has been gutted by fire and cranes have been deployed to remove it from the carriageway.

But National Highways, who are overseeing the recovery, say it is ‘complex’ and the motorway could remain closed for some time yet.

The recovery of the fire-hit lorry is ongoing on the M6 in Preston (Friday, July 29)

The southbound carriageway remains fully closed near the incident and all traffic is being diverted off the road at J32.

These are the diversions

- Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto the M55.

- Exit M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit, A6 Preston

- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).

- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.

- Follow the A59 westbound

- Continue along the A59 London Road which then merges into Victoria Road

- Continue along Victoria Road and at the roundabout take the first exit B6230 Church Brow.

- Follow the B6230 Church Brow, Cuerdale Lane (towards Samlesbury) until you reach the junction with A59

- Turn left onto the A59 Preston New Road

- Continue along the A59 Preston New Road

- Take the exit M6 south and rejoin the M6 at J31