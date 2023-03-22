News you can trust since 1873
M6: Long delays and five miles of congestion after emergency repairs close motorway near M55

An “infrastructure defect” closed the M6 northbound near Preston, resulting in heavy congestion.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:44 GMT

The northbound carriageway was closed within junction 32 (Broughton) near Preston at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday (March 22).

National Highways said this was due to an “infrastructure defect” and specialist contractors are en route to assess the damage.

Drivers could still access the M55, but around five miles of congestion was reported in the area following the closure.

An "infrastructure defect" closed the M6 northbound near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
An “infrastructure defect” closed the M6 northbound near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
An “infrastructure defect” closed the M6 northbound near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
Motorists were subsequently advised to make alternative travel arrangements where possible.

