M6: Long delays and five miles of congestion after emergency repairs close motorway near M55
An “infrastructure defect” closed the M6 northbound near Preston, resulting in heavy congestion.
The northbound carriageway was closed within junction 32 (Broughton) near Preston at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday (March 22).
National Highways said this was due to an “infrastructure defect” and specialist contractors are en route to assess the damage.
Drivers could still access the M55, but around five miles of congestion was reported in the area following the closure.
Motorists were subsequently advised to make alternative travel arrangements where possible.