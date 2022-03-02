M6 diversions in place and motorway to stay closed for hours after lorry crash
The M6 remains closed northbound between J36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J39 (Shap) after a lorry crashed and overturned this morning (Wednesday, March 2).
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:40 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:43 am
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene after the crash at around 5am.
Highways are also dealing with a large spillage as a result of the overturned lorry and say the road might need resurfacing.
The northbound carriageway is expected to remain shut for the rest of the morning for recovery and repairs.
Diversions are in place for those drivers heading north.