M6 delays due to lane closure between Preston and Lancaster

Delays were reported on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster due to a lane closure on Monday evening (June 5).
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jun 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 19:05 BST

One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway as the grass was cut on the central reservation at around 6.50pm.

Motorists reported slow traffic in the area as a result of the closure, with congestion starting to form on the motorway near Catterall.

Drivers subsequently warned each other to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling in the area.

One lane was closed on the M6 northbound as the grass was cut on the central reservation (Credit: Google)One lane was closed on the M6 northbound as the grass was cut on the central reservation (Credit: Google)
One lane was closed on the M6 northbound as the grass was cut on the central reservation (Credit: Google)
