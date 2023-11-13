A man was struck by a lorry on the M6 last night (Sunday, November 12).

The collision occurred moments after police lifted a closure on the motorway following two earlier crashes between junctions 33 and 34 near Lancaster.

The two collisions happened within a short time of one another and led to police and National Highways officers stopping traffic while emergency services worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said officers were preparing to lift the closure when an HGV collided with a pedestrian in the carriageway just after junction 33 – thankfully at low speed.

The man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The motorway was again closed while police and ambulance crews responded to the incident.